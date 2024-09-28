No bigger issue than unemployment, PM Modi ruined future of youth: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday, 28 September, claimed there is no bigger issue in the country than unemployment and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi must remember that every youth, whose employment has been "snatched away" by his government, will ensure the BJP's defeat in every election.

Citing Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) data, he said that despite all efforts, this government data is not able to hide the helplessness of the youth.

"There is no bigger issue in the country than unemployment. Modi ji has the biggest contribution in ruining the future of the youth. If we take a closer look at the latest data of PLFS, despite all efforts, this government data is not able to hide the helplessness of the youth," Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X.