Any BJP candidate will defeat Phogat, Punia in Haryana: Brij Bhushan Singh

Former BJP MP and ex-Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Friday sought to downplay wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia's foray into politics, saying any BJP candidate will defeat them if they contest in Haryana, and also offered to campaign in the upcoming Assembly elections should his party allow.

Speaking to journalists at his residence Vishnoharpur, about 40 km from the district headquarters, he said, "These wrestlers made a name in the sport and became famous on the strength of wrestling. Now after joining Congress, their name will be erased.''

Earlier, Phogat and Punia, who were at the forefront of the wrestlers' protest against the then WFI chief Singh, joined the Congress with a vow of "not being scared or backing off". There are indications that both or at least one might contest the 5 October Assembly polls in Haryana.

Reacting to this development, Singh said, "These people consider politics to be like the wind. They are thinking that they will win the Assembly elections from Haryana. They can contest from any Assembly seat in Haryana, a small BJP candidate will defeat them."

He went on to add: "If my party directs, I will also go and campaign in the Haryana Assembly elections. I claim that I will get maximum support from the people of their community. I am ready to campaign in favour of the BJP candidate in front of them as well."