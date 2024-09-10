Those happy I didn’t win at Paris should be tried for sedition: Vinesh Phogat
Phogat, who joined the Congress and is running for the Haryana assembly polls from Julana, criticised the BJP for not supporting her after her return from the Olympics
In a recent interview with India Today TV, wrestler-turned-politician Vinesh Phogat strongly condemned those who expressed satisfaction over her loss at the Paris Olympics, suggesting that such individuals should be tried for "sedition" for disrespecting the nation.
Phogat, who joined the Congress party on 6 August and is contesting the Haryana assembly election from Julana constituency, was responding to criticism from prominent BJP figures.
We have been hearing such statements [by BJP leaders] for the last 1.5 years. This shows their mentality. If they are saying that they are happy that I didn't win at the Olympics, they should be tried for sedition. That medal didn't belong to me but to the whole nation. They have disrespected the nation.Vinesh Phogat
Not least among the 'critics' was former WFI chief
As per India Today, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the former WFI (Wrestling Federation of India) chief who is accused of sexual harassment by several women wrestlers, accused Phogat of cheating and said she could not win a medal because "God punished her".
Meanwhile, Anil Vij referred to Phogat dismissively as "Congress ki beti" (Congress' daughter), to which Phogat retorted: "I am the nation's daughter and will always remain one."
Phogat expressed her discontent over the BJP's lack of support following her return from the Paris Olympics as well, where she made history as the first Indian woman wrestler to reach an Olympic final.
Unfortunately, she was disqualified after being found overweight by just 100 grams in her 50-kg category weigh-in. Despite the disqualification, Phogat's achievement was seen by many sportspersons — such as Neeraj Chopra and Abhinav Bindra — as a significant milestone for India.
Notably, Congress politician Deepender Hooda was present, front and centre, to receive Phogat on her arrival in Delhi, and escorted her home with felicitations and fanfare.
Reflecting on the BJP's reaction to her Olympic experience, Phogat highlighted the contrast between the BJP's public statements and the lack of genuine support from party leaders.
"When I returned to India from Paris, a huge roadshow took place in my welcome. No one from the BJP, be it the chief minister, deputy chief minister or any other leader, came to welcome me and show support. They just put statements on social media that we gave this much (monetary rewards) to me but everyone knows that they are doing it for votes," she said, per India Today.
On the other hand, Phogat expressed gratitude towards the Congress leadership, thanking Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Deepender Hooda for their support during the difficult times she faced — referring, apparently, not only to the Paris incident but also to the long wrestlers' protest of 2022–23.
"I am grateful to be a part of a party which stood with us in our bad times," she said, added the report.
Looking ahead to her electoral campaign, Phogat outlined her core promises, including the development of a sports stadium, infrastructural improvements and enhanced women's safety.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines