Those happy I didn’t win at Paris should be tried for sedition: Vinesh Phogat

Not least among the 'critics' was former WFI chief

As per India Today, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the former WFI (Wrestling Federation of India) chief who is accused of sexual harassment by several women wrestlers, accused Phogat of cheating and said she could not win a medal because "God punished her".

Meanwhile, Anil Vij referred to Phogat dismissively as "Congress ki beti" (Congress' daughter), to which Phogat retorted: "I am the nation's daughter and will always remain one."

Phogat expressed her discontent over the BJP's lack of support following her return from the Paris Olympics as well, where she made history as the first Indian woman wrestler to reach an Olympic final.

Unfortunately, she was disqualified after being found overweight by just 100 grams in her 50-kg category weigh-in. Despite the disqualification, Phogat's achievement was seen by many sportspersons — such as Neeraj Chopra and Abhinav Bindra — as a significant milestone for India.

Notably, Congress politician Deepender Hooda was present, front and centre, to receive Phogat on her arrival in Delhi, and escorted her home with felicitations and fanfare.