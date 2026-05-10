Vinesh Phogat clears intention to fight despite show-cause notice from WFI

Indian wrestling star Vinesh Phogat signalled a fierce fightback on Sunday after the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) issued a detailed show-cause notice accusing her of indiscipline and anti-doping rule violations, effectively ruling her out of domestic competition until 26 June.

Breaking her silence hours after the federation’s action, Vinesh posted an emotional message on social media in Hindi, reflecting both anguish and defiance amid the latest controversy surrounding her career.

“Life is caught in some deep whirlpool’s midst. The world seeks flaws in my character, persists… Life has always held your head high. No sword has the power to make it bow,” she wrote, signalling her determination to continue fighting despite the setback.

The WFI, in a 15-page notice issued earlier in the day, alleged that the two-time World Championships medallist had failed to complete the mandatory six-month notice period required for athletes returning from retirement under United World Wrestling anti-doping regulations.