Vinesh Phogat clears intention to fight despite show-cause notice from WFI
WFI alleges Vinesh fails to complete the mandatory six-month notice period under UWW anti-doping rules
Indian wrestling star Vinesh Phogat signalled a fierce fightback on Sunday after the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) issued a detailed show-cause notice accusing her of indiscipline and anti-doping rule violations, effectively ruling her out of domestic competition until 26 June.
Breaking her silence hours after the federation’s action, Vinesh posted an emotional message on social media in Hindi, reflecting both anguish and defiance amid the latest controversy surrounding her career.
“Life is caught in some deep whirlpool’s midst. The world seeks flaws in my character, persists… Life has always held your head high. No sword has the power to make it bow,” she wrote, signalling her determination to continue fighting despite the setback.
The WFI, in a 15-page notice issued earlier in the day, alleged that the two-time World Championships medallist had failed to complete the mandatory six-month notice period required for athletes returning from retirement under United World Wrestling anti-doping regulations.
The federation’s decision has stalled Vinesh’s planned return to competitive wrestling. She had been preparing to make her comeback at the National Open Ranking tournament in Gonda beginning Sunday, after stepping away from the sport in 2024 following her heartbreaking disqualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
In its notice, the WFI claimed that Vinesh’s conduct during the Paris Olympics controversy had caused “lasting damage to the reputation of Indian wrestling”. The federation further accused her of violating provisions under the WFI Constitution, UWW International Wrestling Rules and anti-doping guidelines.
The latest confrontation adds another dramatic chapter to the prolonged turmoil surrounding Indian wrestling, which has witnessed repeated disputes involving athletes, administrators and governance issues over the past few years.
For Vinesh, one of India’s most celebrated wrestlers and a central figure in recent protests against the federation, the fresh setback threatens to delay an already emotional comeback journey.
Yet her public response suggested she has no intention of retreating quietly from the mat or the battle surrounding her career.
With IANS inputs
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