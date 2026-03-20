Delhi high court quashes look out circulars against NDTV founders

The Delhi High Court on Friday quashed look out circulars (LOCs) issued against NDTV founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy in 2021 following a case lodged against them by the CBI, saying they cannot be subjected to an indefinite restriction on their right to travel abroad.

Asserting that right to travel abroad is an integral part of the right to life and personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution, Justice Sachin Datta held that the continued operation of the LOCs against the petitioners is an unjustified curtailment of their fundamental right, which cannot be sustained in law.

Justice Datta observed that the investigation against the couple was pending for more than five years, during which the petitioners never attempted to evade the process of law. Even a chargesheet had not been filed yet.

The judge also noted that the petitioners have not been summoned for investigation for several years and there are no allegations of non-cooperation.

"In the absence of any material demonstrating either non-cooperation, flight risk or any concrete prejudice to the investigation, the continued operation of the LOC against the petitioners cannot be justified merely on unsubstantiated grounds of 'economic interest' or 'larger public interest'," the court said.

"The impugned LOC is hereby quashed," it ordered.

The Roys filed petitions in 2021 challenging the LOCs against them at the behest of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) following two FIRs in 2017 and 2019.

The 2017 CBI FIR was registered on a complaint from an individual, Sanjay Dutt, of Quantum Securities Limited over alleged irregularities in the repayment of a loan offered by the ICICI Bank to RRPR Holdings Private Limited linked to the Roys, resulting in a purported loss of Rs 48 crore to the bank. The CBI, however, filed a closure report in the case in 2024.

The 2019 FIR was registered over allegations of violation of FDI norms.

(With agency inputs)