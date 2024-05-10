Delhi High Court seeks ED's reply on BRS leader K. Kavitha’s bail plea

Delhi High Court on Friday, 10 May, issued a notice to the ED on bail plea of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Kavitha, an accused in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

Kavitha moved the high court after a special court in New Delhi on 6 May turned down her regular bail pleas in cases being probed by both -- the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Special judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court had cited the gravity and seriousness of the offence, the nature of the allegations against her, and the offences invoked in the case to turn down her pleas.

Currently, Kavitha, the daughter of BRS chief and former Telangana chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, is in judicial custody till 20 May in ED’s case and till 14 May in CBI’s.

The high court on Friday sought ED’s response on her bail plea and listed the matter for the next hearing on 24 May.