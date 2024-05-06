Excise case: Delhi court denies bail to BRS leader K. Kavitha

A Delhi court today, 6 May, dismissed bail applications filed by BRS leader K. Kavitha in the corruption and money laundering cases against her being probed by the CBI and ED in connection with an alleged excise policy scam.

The special judge for CBI and ED cases, Justice Kaveri Baweja, dismissed the applications, saying prima facie, there appeared to be sufficient material against the accused.

"In the light of the discussion, the material on record and the seriousness of allegations against the accused, this court is not inclined to admit the applicant on bail at this stage...

"Though she was not being considered a flight risk, considering her conduct with regard to the threatening of witnesses and also the apprehension that she, being an influential person, may try to influence other witnesses of the case, the accused is not entitled to be released on bail at this stage," the judge said.

The application, filed by advocate Nitesh Rana, had claimed that the accused was not required for further investigation and that no purpose would be served by keeping her in further custody.

However, in the court's order, the judge accepted the arguments made by the central probe agencies that "the nature and gravity of the alleged offences, which further magnifies in view of it being an economic offence, having tendency to affect the economic system of the country, public interest must take precedence over personal liberty".