Excise policy scam: Delhi court denies regular bail to BRS leader K. Kavitha

A Delhi court on Monday, 6 May, denied regular bail to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Kavitha in connection with the money laundering cases being probed by CBI and ED related to the alleged excise policy scam.

Currently, Kavitha, the daughter of BRS supremo and former Telangana chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, is in judicial custody till 7 May.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja of Rouse Avenue Court pronounced the order on her pleas.

Kavitha was first arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and later by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on 11 April while she was in Tihar Jail.

Judge Baweja had then sent her to CBI's custody noting that a "detailed and sustained interrogation" of the accused is necessary.

Now, she is in judicial custody in the case being probed by both the agencies. In her application, Kavitha has alleged that her arrest was politically motivated, aimed at depriving her and her party of a level playing field in the upcoming general elections.