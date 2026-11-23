Delhi HC orders an 85-year-old man's son and daughter-in-law to vacate within four weeks.

Court says senior citizens need not establish harassment through clear evidence to seek eviction.

Business disputes between family members cannot be used to deny elderly parents protection under the law.

Delhi High Court has ruled that senior citizens cannot be forced to share their homes with their children against their wishes, directing the son and daughter-in-law of an 85-year-old man to vacate his house within four weeks amid allegations of harassment and misbehaviour.

Justice Amit Mahajan, hearing the elderly man's petition on Friday, 20 November, said a senior citizen was entitled to live peacefully and with dignity in his own home, particularly when relations with his children had deteriorated to the point of requiring litigation and police intervention.

"An 85-year-old petitioner is entitled to live in his own house peacefully and with dignity," the court observed, adding that a business dispute between his sons could not be used to question the genuineness of his allegations or deny him protection under the law.

The man had approached the district magistrate under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, seeking the eviction of his eldest son and daughter-in-law from his self-acquired property, besides maintenance.

The district magistrate, however, closed the complaint, holding that the allegations of ill-treatment and harassment had not been substantiated. The authority also concluded that the senior citizen was allegedly using the law to settle a business dispute between his sons.