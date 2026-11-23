Senior citizens cannot be forced to share home with children: Delhi HC
Justice Amit Mahajan directs couple to vacate father's property, orders police assistance to enforce the ruling, if required
Delhi HC orders an 85-year-old man's son and daughter-in-law to vacate within four weeks.
Court says senior citizens need not establish harassment through clear evidence to seek eviction.
Business disputes between family members cannot be used to deny elderly parents protection under the law.
Delhi High Court has ruled that senior citizens cannot be forced to share their homes with their children against their wishes, directing the son and daughter-in-law of an 85-year-old man to vacate his house within four weeks amid allegations of harassment and misbehaviour.
Justice Amit Mahajan, hearing the elderly man's petition on Friday, 20 November, said a senior citizen was entitled to live peacefully and with dignity in his own home, particularly when relations with his children had deteriorated to the point of requiring litigation and police intervention.
"An 85-year-old petitioner is entitled to live in his own house peacefully and with dignity," the court observed, adding that a business dispute between his sons could not be used to question the genuineness of his allegations or deny him protection under the law.
The man had approached the district magistrate under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, seeking the eviction of his eldest son and daughter-in-law from his self-acquired property, besides maintenance.
The district magistrate, however, closed the complaint, holding that the allegations of ill-treatment and harassment had not been substantiated. The authority also concluded that the senior citizen was allegedly using the law to settle a business dispute between his sons.
Setting aside that approach, the high court said allegations of abuse within households could be difficult to establish through independent evidence, as incidents often take place behind closed doors.
The court said the law did not require an elderly petitioner to produce clear and conclusive evidence of harassment before eviction could be ordered.
"A senior citizen seeking eviction of his children from his property is not necessarily required to show that he has been ill-treated by them. It is sufficient if he shows that his property needs protection, so that he can live therein peacefully and with dignity," the court said.
It directed the son and daughter-in-law to vacate the house within four weeks and ordered the station house officer concerned to provide assistance to the elderly man, if required, to ensure compliance.
Background to the dispute
The petitioner alleged that after his youngest son married in 2008, he asked his eldest son and daughter-in-law to make alternative accommodation arrangements and move out of the house.
They allegedly refused to vacate. The senior citizen further claimed that their behaviour towards him worsened and they stopped providing him financial support.
The alleged harassment intensified after his wife died in 2020, the court was told.
With PTI inputs