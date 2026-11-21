In Thiruvilwamala, Thrissur district, 85-year-old Dhanalakshmi lives in a room where the rain comes in. Parts of her house have been demolished for structural repairs. Her daughter has not yet sent the monthly maintenance of Rs 6,500, ordered by a district-level tribunal. Dhanalakshmi had transferred the property to her daughter on the understanding that she would be cared for in her old age. Instead, she finds herself bereft of both financial cover and a proper roof over her head.

Nationally, the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, provides a mechanism for eligible parents to seek support from their children. But an order can neither guarantee payment nor make an unsafe home habitable. For elderly persons dependent on family, the consequences can be devastating. Dhanalakshmi's experience demonstrates why the security of senior citizens cannot rest solely on private arrangements.

Against this background, the Keralam Senior Citizens (Care and Protection of Rights) Bill, 2026, gains significance. Introduced by chief minister V.D. Satheesan on 13 October, the Bill was unanimously passed by the Kerala legislative assembly's subject committee on 26 October.

It promises to be the strongest legislation for elders in the country, with a wider framework and safeguards against neglect and exploitation. These include imprisonment and fines for offences including abuse, illegal possession of senior citizens' property and unregistered elderly care centres.

Kerala has seen its population grow older, thanks to longer life expectancy and declining birth rates. The proportion of 60-plus citizens rose from 12.7 per cent in 2011 to around 15 per cent in 2021. It is projected to double by 2051.