Why Kerala needs a law against black magic

Occult practitioners? Miracle cures? Exorcisms? In a state built around literacy, education and social reform? That’s the contradiction of Kerala. Alongside its progressive ethos a parallel world survives, where people are willing to surrender their money, property, even their bodies to those claiming supernatural powers.

Kerala is preparing to legislate against this world. The V.D. Satheesan government has received the report of an expert committee constituted to recommend a law against black magic, sorcery and inhuman practices. The proposed legislation seeks to criminalise harmful practices carried out in the name of supernatural powers while protecting genuine religious belief and harmless cultural practices.

The committee was constituted in November 2025 following proceedings before the Kerala High Court. Comprising retired DGP Jacob Punnoose and K. Sasidharan Nair, vice-chairman of the Kerala Law Reforms Commission, former law secretary and district judge, the committee was asked to examine the legal dimensions of such a move, study similar laws in other states and revisit the draft prepared by the Law Reforms Commission of 2019, led by Justice K.T. Thomas. Most importantly, the new committee was tasked with the difficult question: how can Kerala criminalise superstition without criminalising belief?

Its preliminary exercise identified 34 harmful practices in three broad categories. The first covered death, grave bodily harm, sexual offences and life-threatening rituals. The second dealt with physical harm, coercion and degrading practices. The third concerned fraud, deception, financial exploitation and digital manipulation carried out under the guise of occult practices. The final recommendations narrow it down to 22 offences, of which human sacrifice and acts causing death would attract the severest punishment.

The proposed legislation does not attempt to determine whether religious belief is rational or irrational. It seeks to identify the point at which belief becomes an instrument of coercion, violence or fraud.