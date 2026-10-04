Fresh trouble for Gyanesh Kumar: Kerala orders corruption, criminal misconduct probe
Vigilance to re-examine allegations linked to KSTP contracts and Malaysian project manager's suicide
Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala has ordered a vigilance investigation into corruption and alleged criminal misconduct charges against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar relating to his tenure as the state's Public Works Department (PWD) secretary in 2006.
The action follows a fresh complaint filed by Malayankeezhu Venugopal, which alleges that Kumar, then a 1988-batch IAS officer, was involved in financial irregularities and criminal misconduct in the awarding of road construction contracts under the Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP).
The complaint relates to events from 2006, when Kumar was serving as PWD secretary. He was transferred from the post before the end of that year after the controversy surrounding the allegations emerged.
An initial inquiry was also conducted at the time. However, the complainant has alleged that the investigation was closed under pressure without reaching a logical conclusion.
Allegations linked to KSTP contracts
According to the complaint, Kumar was involved in alleged financial irregularities in the awarding of contracts for road construction projects under the KSTP.
The project involved PATI-BEL, an India-Malaysia joint venture company. The company's project manager, Malaysian national Lee See Been, died by suicide in Kuala Lumpur in 2006.
Also Read: The making of Gyanesh Kumar
Media reports and accounts from the time said Lee's suicide note named Kumar, who was then PWD secretary, and other senior PWD officials. The note allegedly accused Indian officials of subjecting him to pressure over corruption and bribery and of mentally harassing him.
The allegations were not conclusively established at the time, and the circumstances surrounding the suicide are now among the issues that the vigilance department is expected to examine.
Kerala seeks 20-year-old files
The Kerala Home Department has sought files from the vigilance department relating to the Malaysian manager's death and the PWD projects from 2006.
The vigilance department will now examine whether the initial investigation into the allegations was improperly closed and whether there was sufficient evidence to substantiate the allegations contained in Lee's suicide note.
The fresh inquiry comes nearly two decades after Kumar was transferred from the PWD secretary's post.
Probe amid political pressure over SIR
The reopening of the case comes at a politically sensitive time for Kumar, who is facing criticism from opposition parties over the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.
The chief election commissioner has also faced political scrutiny amid reported differences within the Election Commission involving election commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.
The vigilance investigation will determine whether the allegations dating back to Kumar's tenure as PWD secretary warrant further action. The allegations remain subject to investigation and have not been established against him.