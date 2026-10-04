Fresh trouble for Gyanesh Kumar: Kerala orders corruption, criminal misconduct probe

Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala has ordered a vigilance investigation into corruption and alleged criminal misconduct charges against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar relating to his tenure as the state's Public Works Department (PWD) secretary in 2006.

The action follows a fresh complaint filed by Malayankeezhu Venugopal, which alleges that Kumar, then a 1988-batch IAS officer, was involved in financial irregularities and criminal misconduct in the awarding of road construction contracts under the Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP).

The complaint relates to events from 2006, when Kumar was serving as PWD secretary. He was transferred from the post before the end of that year after the controversy surrounding the allegations emerged.

An initial inquiry was also conducted at the time. However, the complainant has alleged that the investigation was closed under pressure without reaching a logical conclusion.

Allegations linked to KSTP contracts

According to the complaint, Kumar was involved in alleged financial irregularities in the awarding of contracts for road construction projects under the KSTP.

The project involved PATI-BEL, an India-Malaysia joint venture company. The company's project manager, Malaysian national Lee See Been, died by suicide in Kuala Lumpur in 2006.