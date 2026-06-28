Of empty nests and ageing parents

Rajesh Thiruvalla was abandoned long before he began caring for people abandoned by others. The founder of Mahatma Janasevana Kendram in Adoor in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district, Rajesh’s childhood was marked by rejection, poverty and emotional neglect. His parents remarried, leaving him to survive on the generosity of distant relatives as he moved from one house to another. Hunger was a recurring reality. Formal education became a luxury. He dropped out of school and spent years doing menial jobs in different parts of India.

Life changed unexpectedly when he returned to Kerala and found work in an old-age home near his village. There, his empathy towards elderly residents who had been rejected by their own families drew attention. Visitors noticed his patience. Residents trusted him. Among those who recognised his commitment was a senior IAS officer who approached Rajesh with an unusual request: would he care for a 107-year-old relative who had no one to look after her? Rajesh agreed. What began as a simple act of compassion gradually evolved into a much larger humanitarian mission.

Today, Mahatma Janasevana Kendram is one of Kerala’s largest shelters for abandoned senior citizens. Of its 370+ residents, many were thrown out by their own families. “Old age homes are mushrooming in Kerala, where senior citizens are increasingly turning into liabilities,” says Rajesh.

His remark is uncomfortable because it challenges the cherished image of Kerala as a society where family bonds remain strong. What it points to is one of the most profound demographic transformations in India. The generation that contributed to the state’s celebrated development model is now ageing rapidly, often in circumstances marked by loneliness, vulnerability and uncertainty.

The urgency of the situation has prompted the V.D. Satheesan government to announce a landmark intervention: a separate department exclusively for senior citizens. It proposes an integration of healthcare, rehabilitation, social protection and community support within a single administrative framework.