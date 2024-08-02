Delhi HC transfers probe into coaching centre deaths to CBI

The Delhi High Court on Friday, 2 August, transferred the probe into the drowning of three civil services aspirants at the basement of a coaching centre in Rajinder Nagar to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A bench headed by acting chief justice Manmohan asked the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) to appoint a senior officer to oversee the probe by the CBI in the criminal case.

The court castigated the police and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) over the drowning incident, saying it was unable to fathom how the students could not come out.