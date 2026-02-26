Delhi, Himachal police in bitter face-off over arrest of Youth Congress activists

An ugly inter-state confrontation erupted on Wednesday between Delhi Police and Himachal Pradesh Police after three Youth Congress activists arrested in connection with the 20 February “shirtless protest” at the AI Impact Summit were taken into custody from Himachal Pradesh.

The standoff escalated dramatically near the Shogi border on the outskirts of Shimla when Himachal Police registered a kidnapping case against unidentified personnel in plain clothes and detained vehicles carrying Delhi Police officials and the arrested activists as they were heading back to the national capital.

Arrest and counter-claims

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police had announced the arrest of three Youth Congress members — Saurabh, Siddharth and Arbaz — from a hotel in the Chirgaon area of Rohru subdivision in Shimla district. The arrests were carried out by the Special Cell in connection with an FIR registered over the protest at Bharat Mandapam during the AI Impact Summit.

According to a Delhi Police official, the trio was produced before a local court, which granted transit remand to enable their transfer to Delhi for further questioning.

However, Himachal Police sources disputed this claim, asserting that Delhi Police had not obtained valid transit remand at the time of interception. They alleged that the operation was conducted without informing local authorities.

Shimla Police said a case had been registered against 15–20 unknown individuals in plain clothes for “forcibly taking away” three people staying at a resort in Rohru. The statement also alleged that CCTV equipment from the premises was removed without any receipt being issued.