AI Summit protest: IYC chief Uday Bhan held, Delhi Police arrest several activists

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Uday Bhan Chib has been detained by Delhi Police in connection with the IYC protest at the recent AI Impact Summit. Police have also conducted raids across several states to arrest Congress activists linked to the demonstration.

On Monday, Delhi Police arrested Jitendra Yadav from Gwalior for his alleged role in the Youth Congress protest at Bharat Mandapam during the AI Impact Summit. This marks the fifth arrest in the case so far.

The Congress has launched a counteroffensive against the BJP-led Union government, alleging that dissenting voices are being suppressed and democracy is being muzzled.