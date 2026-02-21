India-US trade deal: PM’s betrayal stands exposed, says Rahul Gandhi

The Congress on Saturday, 21 February, demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi put the India-US interim trade agreement on hold and renegotiate the terms of the deal.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the government must state categorically that there will be no import liberalisation till clear cut clarifications from the American side and ensure that Indian farmers' interests are not hurt.

Congress leader and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being "compromised", saying his "betrayal" in the India-US interim trade deal stood exposed.

"The PM is compromised. His betrayal now stands exposed. He can't renegotiate. He will surrender again," Gandhi said in a post on X.