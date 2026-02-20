US Supreme Court strikes down Trump’s global tariffs in 6–3 ruling

The US Supreme Court on Friday invalidated President Donald Trump’s sweeping global tariff regime, delivering a sharp blow to a cornerstone of his economic agenda.

In a 6–3 decision, the court ruled that Trump overstepped his authority by imposing broad import taxes under a federal emergency powers statute. The case focused on the so-called “reciprocal” tariffs he introduced on nearly every country, invoking a 1977 law that allows presidents to regulate imports during national emergencies.

It marks the first major component of Trump’s expansive policy programme to be squarely tested before the nation’s highest court — one he reshaped during his first term with three conservative appointments.

Writing for the majority, Chief Justice John Roberts said the Constitution “very clearly” assigns the power to levy taxes — including tariffs — to Congress.

“The Framers did not vest any part of the taxing power in the Executive Branch,” Roberts wrote, underscoring the separation of powers principle at the heart of the ruling.

Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh dissented. In his dissent, Kavanaugh argued that the president had acted within the law. “The tariffs at issue here may or may not be wise policy. But as a matter of text, history, and precedent, they are clearly lawful,” he wrote.