Trump signs order threatening extra tariffs on countries trading with Iran

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order threatening to impose additional tariffs on countries that continue to trade with Iran, escalating economic pressure on Tehran even as diplomatic talks between the two sides continue.

The order, signed on Friday, does not fix a specific tariff rate but cites 25 per cent as an illustrative example. It states that tariffs could be imposed on goods imported into the United States from any country that “directly or indirectly purchases, imports, or otherwise acquires any goods or services from Iran”.

While Trump has not commented directly on the order, he reiterated his long-held position that Iran must not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Friday night, he said, “No nuclear weapons,” when asked about Iran.

The White House said the executive order reaffirms an “ongoing national emergency with respect to Iran” and allows the president to modify the measures if circumstances change. It said the move was aimed at holding Iran accountable for its nuclear programme, ballistic missile development, support for terrorism and actions that Washington says destabilise the region.

Separately, the US State Department announced fresh sanctions on 15 entities accused of trading in Iranian-origin crude oil, petroleum products or petrochemicals. There was no immediate response from Tehran to either announcement.