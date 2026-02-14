The saga of the mystery book that was hushed

Did defence minister Rajnath Singh score a self-goal when he stopped Rahul Gandhi from reading out ‘five lines’ from former Army chief General M.M. Naravane’s memoirs, citing an essay published in Caravan magazine? If the government wanted to hide the contents of Four Stars of Destiny, it couldn’t have chosen a worse way. Several thousand people have since shared the PDF files of this ‘unpublished’ book.

Exactly a week after the shush-down in Parliament, Penguin Random House India issued a statement on 9 February saying it held the sole publishing rights to the book, and that ‘No copies of the book, either in print or digital form, have been published, distributed, sold, or otherwise made available to the public by Penguin Random House India.’ At around 10.00 pm, General Naravane shared this on X.

On 10 February, Rahul Gandhi arrived in Parliament with a hardbound copy of the book. Around 5.00 pm, General Naravane posted the publisher’s statement again, this time with a cryptic comment: ‘This is the status of the book’. Also on 10 February, the special cell of Delhi Police registered an FIR against the book’s illegal circulation online.

‘Upon verification, it was found that a PDF copy of a typeset book with the same title and apparently prepared by Penguin Random House India Pvt Ltd is available on certain websites and some online marketing platforms have displayed the finished book cover as if it is available for purchase,’ said Delhi Police.

Media reports maintained that the FIR alleged an infringement of the Copyright Act and violation of the IT Act that prohibits online circulation of unauthorised, sensitive or obscene content.

Not only has every other officer of the Indian Army received multiple copies via WhatsApp forwards, by now the PDF would certainly have made its way to readers abroad, making the publishers the aggrieved party. They are entitled to sue those responsible for the circulation and demand compensation. In practice, however, it’s nigh impossible to prosecute an unknown number of ‘culprits’ and recover dues.