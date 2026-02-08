‘Jo uchit samjho, woh karo’ not the only embarrassment in Naravane’s book

As is well known, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fond of donning an armed forces uniform at every opportunity. It is also known that he claimed to have been in the war room and supervised the airstrikes at Balakot in 2019. He had then famously told an interviewer that he advised the Air Force to take advantage of the cloud cover in order to avoid radar detection, a claim that nobody has officially contradicted.

Similarly, ahead of Operation Sindoor, the PM’s publicity team shared photographs of him discussing operational details with the military brass. For such a hands-on prime minister to say "do what you deem fit" to an Army chief — that too through the defence minister and after nearly two hours of Gen. M.M. Naravane (retd) seeking instructions during the Chinese incursion of August 2020 — was uncharacteristic. It was also embarrassing, because it seemed like an abdication of responsibility.

However, that is not the only embarrassing reference in the ‘unpublished’ book, which has not been cleared for publication by the government, claims strategic affairs analyst Sushant Singh — whose article citing the book has been at the centre of a political storm of late — in a conversation with Karan Thapar for The Wire.

Unlike Operation Bandar in 2019 — as the airstrike on Balakot was codenamed and Operation Sindoor in 2025 as the four-day clash with Pakistan was called — there has been little or no information shared on the Chinese incursions in eastern Ladakh in 2020, Singh points out. Operational details of both the former missions have been shared by the Indian military, and access granted to retired Army officers who were encouraged by the government to write books.