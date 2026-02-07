The mystery of the book that never was

Barely two minutes after Rahul Gandhi began speaking in the Lok Sabha on2 February, a visibly agitated Rajnath Singh leapt up. The House had been quiet until the Leader of the Opposition began reading a few lines from an article based on the memoirs of former Army chief General M.M. Naravane.

“When four Chinese tanks entered Indian territory, the general writes…” is all Gandhi could say before the defence minister, flanked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah, sprang to his feet and cut him short.

There was no such book! The Speaker must disallow reading unsubstantiated content!

Over the next 10 minutes, Singh rose at least four times to make the same point: The book the LOP is referring to was never published… I have only one question: where is the book he is quoting from…? If he has the book, let him lay a copy of the book in the House… This book was never published… let him produce a copy of the book…

On 4 February, Rahul Gandhi heeded the call and brought a copy of the book with him. Holding it up to cameras, he said: “Every youngster in India should see that this book exists.”

When Congress MP K.C. Venugopal sought to draw the Speaker’s attention to the fact that the LOP was reading from a magazine article — ‘Naravane’s Moment of Truth’ by Sushant Singh, published in Caravan, February 2026 — Amit Shah countered: “Magazines can publish anything… If the book has not been published, how can it be quoted?”

When Rahul Gandhi insisted the content was “one hundred per cent authentic”, Speaker Om Birla ruled him out. The raksha mantri had spoken, and that was that. The book did not exist.