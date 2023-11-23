Delhi horror: Disturbing video shows minor accused celebrating, dancing over body

A couple of days after a boy was arrested for allegedly stabbing a teenager over 50 times during a street robbery, investigators on Thursday released visuals showing the accused dancing and seemingly "celebrating" the murder.

The accused minor, as captured by CCTV cameras, is shown dragging the body into a narrow alleyway. Repeatedly stabbing the victim in the neck to ensure death, the assailant proceeds to kick the head multiple times.

The disturbing scene concludes with the assailant standing over the lifeless body and engaging in a macabre dance, all documented on camera.

According to police, on Tuesday at around 11.15 p.m., a young boy was stabbed to death by a 16-year-old boy in Janta Mazdoor Colony in northeast Delhi's Welcome.

"During the probe of the incident, the minor was apprehended, and the knife used in the crime recovered from his possession," said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.