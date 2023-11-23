Delhi horror: When cops caught minor 'killer', he was having biryani
The police will reportedly appeal to the court to treat this as a rarest of rare case and impose harsh punishment on the underage accused
The 16-year-old arrested on charges of killing a 17-year-old youth — whom he reportedly stabbed over 50 times during a street robbery which fetched him a mere Rs 350 — was caught when he was having biryani at a stall not far from the crime scene, an officer privy to the probe told IANS on Thursday.
"Even after committing the crime, he roamed around in the area without fear for hours before his arrest while casually having food (biryani) at a stall," the officer said.
The officer added that the police will appeal to the court to treat this as a rarest of rare case and impose harsh punishment on the underage accused.
Meanwhile, the mother of the victim demanded justice for her deceased son, stating that the accused should be given the death penalty. "I want justice for my boy, especially given the brutal manner in which he was killed. In a video clip, he claims that this is his fourth murder. I demand justice... He should be sentenced to death. But the police say that he is a juvenile. He will be released from jail in a year and may kill someone else's son," she said.
"My son went out to buy flour and milk at 6.00 pm on Tuesday. I had given him money, but he didn't return. I inquired with everyone, but no one knew where he was," she added. "The police informed me the next morning that my son had been stabbed. They asked for some identification mark, and I mentioned that he had a tattoo that read 'meri jaan mom'."
Meanwhile, two of days after the 16-year-old was arrested for stabbing the teenager over 50 times, disturbing visuals surfaced on Thursday showing the accused dancing over the body, apparently celebrating the brutal act.
In the CCTV footage, the accused minor can be seen dragging the body into a narrow lane and repeatedly stabbing the victim in the neck to ensure his death. He also kicks the lifeless body in the head multiple times. The disturbing scene concludes with the assailant standing over the body and engaging in a macabre dance.
The incident took place in Janta Mazdoor Colony in north-east Delhi's Welcome area. "The minor accused has been apprehended and the knife used in the crime has been recovered from his possession," said deputy commissioner of police (north-east) Joy Tirkey.
"The reason behind murder was robbery. The boy first choked the victim and when he fell unconscious, he stabbed him multiple times before robbing him of Rs 350," the DCP said. "The victim was taken to GTB Hospital where he was declared brought dead."
