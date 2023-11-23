Delhi horror: When cops caught minor 'killer', he was having biryani

The 16-year-old arrested on charges of killing a 17-year-old youth — whom he reportedly stabbed over 50 times during a street robbery which fetched him a mere Rs 350 — was caught when he was having biryani at a stall not far from the crime scene, an officer privy to the probe told IANS on Thursday.

"Even after committing the crime, he roamed around in the area without fear for hours before his arrest while casually having food (biryani) at a stall," the officer said.

The officer added that the police will appeal to the court to treat this as a rarest of rare case and impose harsh punishment on the underage accused.

Meanwhile, the mother of the victim demanded justice for her deceased son, stating that the accused should be given the death penalty. "I want justice for my boy, especially given the brutal manner in which he was killed. In a video clip, he claims that this is his fourth murder. I demand justice... He should be sentenced to death. But the police say that he is a juvenile. He will be released from jail in a year and may kill someone else's son," she said.