Delhi hospitals see spike in patients affected by heatwave
Though there is a surge in the number of people seeking consultation for heat-related symptoms, doctors say the cases are mild
With no respite from the continuing heatwave in Delhi and the National Capital Region hospitals are seeing a surge in patients over the last few days, doctors said on Thursday, 12 June.
At the Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, seven to 10 per cent of the total outpatient department (OPD) patients have conditions linked to the heatwave, while five to eight per cent have sought consultations for related symptoms, said Dr. Avi Kumar, senior consultant of pulmonology at the hospital.
"The cases that are coming are largely mild and not serious enough to require admission," the doctor said.
At the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital, authorities have designated a separate area for patients who are working under the sun.
"The patients coming in are rickshaw-pullers, drivers, labourers, mostly those who are engaged in manual work. Patients come in with complaints of abdominal pain, vomiting, dehydration and dizziness. These cases have increased in the last three days," the official added.
Concurring with the LNJP official, Dr. Mukesh Mehra, senior director of internal medicine at Max Super Specialty Hospital, said heatwave patients mainly experience symptoms like dizziness, dry flushed skin, disorientation and gastrointestinal discomfort.
Doctors warned that elderly individuals, children, and those with chronic conditions are particularly at risk and should take extra precautions.
Emphasising the importance of taking precautionary measures, Dr. Ajay Chauhan, Director of the Heatstroke Ward at RML Hospital, advised people to drink water with little salt.
"Regardless of whether they feel thirsty, people should continue to drink water mixed with a bit of salt every 15 to 30 minutes, depending on the temperature," he added.
A red alert has been issued for Delhi as the city experiences extreme heatwave, with temperatures rising between 40.9 and 45.0 degrees Celsius this week.
"Precautionary measures such as staying hydrated, avoiding outdoor activities during peak hours, wearing light and loose clothing, eating light meals, and remaining in cool environments, must be followed," Kumar added.
