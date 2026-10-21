Delhi imposes GRAP-1 curbs as AQI turns ‘poor’; Metro to run 20 extra trips daily

Delhi recorded its first ‘poor’ air quality day of the season, with the AQI reaching 247 on Wednesday evening.

CAQM imposed Stage I GRAP measures across Delhi-NCR as pollution levels rose.

Delhi Metro will run 20 additional weekday trips from Thursday and intensify dust-control measures at construction sites.

Delhi-NCR on Wednesday introduced Stage I measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after air quality in the capital deteriorated to the ‘poor’ category for the first time this season. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will operate 20 additional train trips on weekdays from Thursday to encourage commuters to use public transport.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI), which stood at 179 in the ‘moderate’ category on 20 October, rose to 244 by 2 pm on Wednesday. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded an AQI of 247 at 7 pm.

The reading was Delhi’s highest in 100 days, with the last comparable level recorded on 13 July, when the AQI was 246. Forecasts from the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology indicated that air quality was likely to remain in the ‘poor’ category over the coming days.

Under Stage I of GRAP, authorities will enforce measures to curb pollution from construction, road dust, vehicles and other sources. The restrictions include a ban on coal and firewood in tandoors at hotels, restaurants and open eateries, while diesel generators are permitted only for emergency or essential purposes.