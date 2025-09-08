Delhi 'kalash' theft: one held from Hapur, golden urn recovered

Delhi Police have arrested one person from Uttar Pradesh's Hapur and recovered the gold kalash (urn) that was stolen during a religious ceremony held near the Red Fort in New Delhi, officials said on Monday.

Made of 760 grams of gold and embedded with 150 grams of diamonds, rubies and emeralds, the kalash, said to be worth around Rs 1 crore, was stolen during a Jain religious event near the Red Fort on 3 September.

The case is being probed jointly by a team from north district and the Crime Branch. A team was dispatched to Hapur based on leads and the accused, Bhushan Verma, was intercepted and taken into custody, police said. "The stolen kalash was also recovered at his instance," a senior officer said, adding that the accused is being brought to Delhi for questioning.

Verma's background, his accomplices and the motive behind the theft are being looked into, police said.