Historic Red Fort hit by audacious theft of ₹1 crore golden kalash

In a shocking security lapse at Delhi’s historic Red Fort, a golden, jewel-encrusted ceremonial Kalash (sacred vessel) valued at nearly Rs 1 crore was stolen during a Jain religious event earlier this week.
The Kalash, crafted from approximately 760 grams of gold and adorned with around 150 grams of diamonds, rubies, and emeralds, was reportedly used daily for prayers by prominent businessman Sudhir Jain, who brought it to the venue each day.
The theft occurred amid the hustle of the welcome arrangements for Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, who was attending the ‘Daslakshan Mahaparv’ ceremony as a special guest. When the rituals resumed, the Kalash was discovered missing from the stage.
Delhi Police confirmed that CCTV footage captured a suspicious individual’s movements during the event. Officials said the suspect has been identified, and a breakthrough in the case is expected soon, with an arrest likely in the coming days.
The ongoing Jain festival, scheduled to continue at the Red Fort until 9 September, has raised fresh concerns about security at the iconic monument, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and venue of national importance where the prime minister hoists the Tricolour on Independence Day.
This is not the first reported security lapse at the Red Fort. Earlier, seven Delhi Police personnel, including constables and head constables, were suspended after failing to detect a dummy bomb during a pre-Independence Day drill.
The latest incident has prompted calls for stricter security protocols at the Red Fort, especially during large-scale public events and religious ceremonies, to prevent such audacious thefts in the future.
