Historic Red Fort hit by audacious theft of ₹1 crore golden kalash

In a shocking security lapse at Delhi’s historic Red Fort, a golden, jewel-encrusted ceremonial Kalash (sacred vessel) valued at nearly Rs 1 crore was stolen during a Jain religious event earlier this week.

The Kalash, crafted from approximately 760 grams of gold and adorned with around 150 grams of diamonds, rubies, and emeralds, was reportedly used daily for prayers by prominent businessman Sudhir Jain, who brought it to the venue each day.

The theft occurred amid the hustle of the welcome arrangements for Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, who was attending the ‘Daslakshan Mahaparv’ ceremony as a special guest. When the rituals resumed, the Kalash was discovered missing from the stage.