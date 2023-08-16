Delhi LG approves proposal for creation of 37 additional posts for DSCDRC

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V K Saxena on Wednesday approved the proposal for creation of 37 additional posts of various categories in Delhi State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission.

The proposal for creation of additional posts was mooted in June 2020, keeping in view the pendency of cases.

As on March 1, 2020, the total number of cases pending for disposal in the State Commission was 7760, which comprised 5848 complaints that included Execution Application and 1912 Appeals and Revision Petitions.

This will provide a major fillip to transparency and speedy redressal of grievances of the common people, something that the L-G has been pioneering ever since he took over in May last year.

On more than one occasions, he has flagged the lack of adequate mechanisms and provisions for redressal of grievances of the common resident of the City and has insisted that sufficient provisions be made for them, vide different fora provided by law.