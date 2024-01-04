Delhi LG recommends CBI probe into 'fake' tests at mohalla clinics

Delhi lieutenant governor V.K. Saxena has recommended a CBI probe into alleged fake lab tests and ghost patients in the Delhi government's mohalla clinics, Raj Niwas officials said on Thursday.

The development comes days after Saxena ordered a CBI probe into the alleged supply of drugs to Delhi government hospitals that had failed "quality standard tests".

Delhi health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said the Aam Aadmi Party government had last year de-empanelled several doctors and staff in mohalla clinics for wrongdoing, and also demanded the sacking of the health secretary.

According to officials, "grave" fraudulent practices have been found to be prevalent in the lab tests being carried out in the name of patients visiting Delhi government hospitals and mohalla clinics, with payments being made to private labs.

"It is indicative of a scam running into hundreds of crores (of rupees). Saxena had issued these directions while clearing a file pertaining to the extension of lab testing services to private parties for patients visiting mohalla clinics and Delhi government hospitals in December 2022," an official said.

The Delhi government's vigilance and health departments carried out an investigation to look into the lab investigations that were being outsourced to private diagnostic companies.