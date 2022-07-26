Delhi Lieutenant Governor orders suspension of 6 MCD officials

According to the source, Yadav has been suspended for financial irregularities in the sanitary landfill site in Balaswa while Manish Kumar and Vijay Kumar are suspended for delaying the processing of papers for mutation of properties in south zone.



Deputy Controller of Accounts Anju Bhutani has been suspended for not following up with banks in matters related to clearance of pension cases, while Sriniwas and Mishra have been suspended for failing to prevent construction of an unauthorised warehouse.