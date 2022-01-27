Delhi likely to witness cold day conditions; min temp drops to 6.3 deg C

Delhi is likely to witness cold day conditions at isolated places on Thursday, with the city registering a drop of three degrees in the minimum temperature at 6.3 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

According to weather officials, the city has been reeling under cold day conditions for the last three to four days due to rains, fog and little exposure to the sun.

Tuesday was Delhi's coldest January day in nine years, with the maximum temperature plunging to 10 degrees below normal and settling at 12.1 degrees Celsius.

Before this, January 3, 2013 had recorded a maximum temperature of 9.8 degrees Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

It was also the second consecutive "severe cold day" in the national capital. Wednesday was also a cold day.