Delhi logs 61.4 mm rain in 24 hours; IMD issues red alert for heavy showers

Delhi received 61.4 mm rain in 24 hours, taking October's total to 123.3 mm. IMD issued a red alert for more rain and thunderstorms

Jharoda Kalan recorded the highest rainfall at 89 mm, followed by Lodi Road (63 mm) and Safdarjung (56.5 mm)

Rain improved air quality, with Delhi's AQI at 90. Thirty-six stations recorded satisfactory air quality and 16 moderate

Delhi witnessed a spell of heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert warning of further rain, thunderstorms and lightning across several parts of the capital on Friday.

The city received 61.4 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Friday, taking the month's cumulative rainfall to 123.3 mm, according to weather data. This is among the highest single-day October rainfall totals recorded in recent years.

The last time Delhi received more rainfall in a single October day was on 9 October 2022, when the city recorded 74 mm. The entire month that year saw 128 mm of rainfall. With more showers forecast, the current month's total could approach or surpass that mark.

The IMD said light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning was very likely at most places over the next three hours, with heavy showers expected at isolated locations.