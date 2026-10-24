Delhi man arrested in alleged sting operation targeting Siddaramaiah

Police have arrested Delhi resident Ritesh Pandey, the first person held in connection with the alleged sting operation targeting Siddaramaiah.

Investigators are examining his suspected links to a second-hand mobile phone allegedly used to upload the video.

Siddaramaiah has dismissed the material as fabricated, as police investigate its origins, circulation and an alleged conspiracy.

A Delhi resident has been arrested in connection with an alleged sting operation targeting former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, police said on Saturday, announcing the first arrest in the investigation.

The accused, Ritesh Pandey, was apprehended in Delhi and brought to Bengaluru for questioning.

Official sources said investigators were examining his suspected connection to a second-hand mobile phone believed to have been used to upload the video. Police are also tracing the material’s digital footprint to establish who uploaded it, how it spread across social media and who else may have been involved.

Two videos containing allegations against Siddaramaiah appeared on YouTube last month. The Congress leader subsequently secured a court injunction restraining the press from reporting on their contents and filed a police complaint seeking an investigation.

On Friday, Siddaramaiah described the alleged operation as “totally concocted” and claimed it was intended to blackmail him. He sought a fair investigation to establish the facts and identify those responsible.