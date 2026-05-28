Karnataka: Siddaramaiah resigns as CM; declines RS berth, Shivakumar to take over
Sources said Siddaramaiah himself proposed Shivakumar’s name for the top post during discussions with senior party leaders
Making way for a generational transition in the Karnataka Congress, chief minister Siddaramaiah (77) resigned from his post on Thursday, 28 May, a day after the party high command asked him to step down. Deputy chief minister D.K. Shivakumar (64) is now set to become the next chief minister of Karnataka.
Earlier in the day, during a breakfast meeting with Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah announced his decision to resign and urged party MLAs and ministers to extend full support to DKS, who is widely regarded for his organisational strength and influence within the Congress.
“I have tendered my resignation from the chief minister’s post,” Siddaramaiah told reporters, reiterating that he had always maintained he would step down whenever directed by the party leadership.
Sources said Siddaramaiah himself proposed Shivakumar’s name for the top post during discussions with senior party leaders, signalling the leadership’s consensus on the transition. “The high command directed me two days ago to step down, and accordingly I submitted my resignation today. I got the opportunity to serve the people of Karnataka twice, for which I thank Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge,” he said.
Siddaramaiah also revealed that the party leadership had offered him a Rajya Sabha seat, which he declined. “I respectfully declined the Rajya Sabha offer. I am not interested in national politics and will continue to remain active in Karnataka politics,” he said.
Describing the Constitution as his guiding principle, the outgoing chief minister, who will be remembered for his flagship social welfare schemes in the state, said, “The Constitution is our religion and the people are our God. We made a sincere effort to fulfil the promises made to the people of Karnataka. We have not broken our word, and that gives both me and the party satisfaction. The opposition has spread misinformation against me.”
Siddaramaiah asserted that he would continue to fight forces “working against the Constitution”. “I will fight communal forces till my last breath,” he added.
Highlighting the Congress’ strong mandate in the state, he said the party had secured an overwhelming majority in the 2023 Assembly elections.
The Congress had won 135 seats in the Assembly elections. In addition, two Independent MLAs also supported the Congress government.
Siddaramaiah’s resignation is now awaiting formal approval from governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, who is currently out of Bengaluru. Meanwhile, the Karnataka Congress on Thursday shared photographs of Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar embracing each other, projecting unity within the party amid the leadership change.
“That day, this day, forever. Unity is our strength! Public service is our eternal commitment!” the Karnataka Congress posted on X.
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