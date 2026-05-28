Karnataka: Siddaramaiah resigns as CM; declines RS berth, Shivakumar to take over

Making way for a generational transition in the Karnataka Congress, chief minister Siddaramaiah (77) resigned from his post on Thursday, 28 May, a day after the party high command asked him to step down. Deputy chief minister D.K. Shivakumar (64) is now set to become the next chief minister of Karnataka.

Earlier in the day, during a breakfast meeting with Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah announced his decision to resign and urged party MLAs and ministers to extend full support to DKS, who is widely regarded for his organisational strength and influence within the Congress.

“I have tendered my resignation from the chief minister’s post,” Siddaramaiah told reporters, reiterating that he had always maintained he would step down whenever directed by the party leadership.

Sources said Siddaramaiah himself proposed Shivakumar’s name for the top post during discussions with senior party leaders, signalling the leadership’s consensus on the transition. “The high command directed me two days ago to step down, and accordingly I submitted my resignation today. I got the opportunity to serve the people of Karnataka twice, for which I thank Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge,” he said.

Siddaramaiah also revealed that the party leadership had offered him a Rajya Sabha seat, which he declined. “I respectfully declined the Rajya Sabha offer. I am not interested in national politics and will continue to remain active in Karnataka politics,” he said.