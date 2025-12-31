Religion without ethics becomes tool of domination: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah at Sivagiri

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that religion, when detached from ethics, turns into a tool of domination, and asserted that Sree Narayana Guru had envisioned an India rooted in unity, equality and moral consciousness.

Addressing the 93rd Sivagiri Theerthadanam festival in Thiruvananthapuram, Siddaramaiah said the Sivagiri movement underscores that spirituality is inseparable from equality, reason and human dignity. He described Narayana Guru not merely as a saint, but as a social movement that challenged caste oppression and communalism.

“Narayana Guru was not merely a saint; he was a movement for equality and morality. Sivagiri must evolve as a movement that eradicates caste oppression and leads society towards social justice,” the chief minister said.

He said Sivagiri Mutt should be seen not just as a pilgrimage centre, but as a “moral university” representing the conscience of India. Calling the Sivagiri pilgrimage a moral journey rather than a geographical one, Siddaramaiah said it reflected India’s foundational anti-communal vision.

“At a time when politics is drifting away from morality and religion is increasingly used as a weapon for power, Sivagiri must serve as a moral movement and inspiration,” he said, adding that the Sivagiri Mutt functioned like a “living Constitution”.