Murthys have misconceptions about Karnataka survey: CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said Infosys founder N.R. Narayana Murthy and his wife, author Sudha Murty, appeared to have “some misconceptions” about the ongoing socio-economic and educational survey being conducted across the state, asserting that it was not limited to backward communities.

“There is a notion that this is a survey for backward castes,” Siddaramaiah told reporters in Bengaluru. “It is not a backward classes survey. Let them write whatever they want. People should understand what this survey is about. What can I do if they are unable to understand?” he said.

The chief minister’s remarks came in response to reports that Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty had declined to participate in the exercise, noting on the pro forma that they do not belong to backward communities. Their decision had triggered debate in political and social circles, with some suggesting that the couple’s response reflected a wider misunderstanding about the survey’s intent.

“Should Infosys (founder) mean ‘Brihaspati’ (intelligent)? We have said 20 times it’s not a backward classes survey but a survey for everyone,” Siddaramaiah remarked, taking a veiled dig at the tech pioneer.

The chief minister emphasised that the ongoing enumeration was meant to collect data on the socio-economic and educational status of all citizens, irrespective of caste or community. “I am making it very, very clear — this is not a survey for backward classes but a socio-economic and educational survey of seven crore people of Karnataka,” he asserted.

Siddaramaiah added that despite repeated clarifications from his ministers and senior officials, misconceptions persisted. “Now the Centre is also coming up with a caste census. What answer will they (Murthys) give then? I feel they have the wrong information,” he said.

The survey — launched earlier this year — is being conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes and is intended to provide updated data for targeted welfare and policy decisions.