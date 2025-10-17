Murthys have misconceptions about Karnataka survey: CM Siddaramaiah
CM's remarks a response to reports that Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty declined to participate in the exercise
Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said Infosys founder N.R. Narayana Murthy and his wife, author Sudha Murty, appeared to have “some misconceptions” about the ongoing socio-economic and educational survey being conducted across the state, asserting that it was not limited to backward communities.
“There is a notion that this is a survey for backward castes,” Siddaramaiah told reporters in Bengaluru. “It is not a backward classes survey. Let them write whatever they want. People should understand what this survey is about. What can I do if they are unable to understand?” he said.
The chief minister’s remarks came in response to reports that Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty had declined to participate in the exercise, noting on the pro forma that they do not belong to backward communities. Their decision had triggered debate in political and social circles, with some suggesting that the couple’s response reflected a wider misunderstanding about the survey’s intent.
“Should Infosys (founder) mean ‘Brihaspati’ (intelligent)? We have said 20 times it’s not a backward classes survey but a survey for everyone,” Siddaramaiah remarked, taking a veiled dig at the tech pioneer.
The chief minister emphasised that the ongoing enumeration was meant to collect data on the socio-economic and educational status of all citizens, irrespective of caste or community. “I am making it very, very clear — this is not a survey for backward classes but a socio-economic and educational survey of seven crore people of Karnataka,” he asserted.
Siddaramaiah added that despite repeated clarifications from his ministers and senior officials, misconceptions persisted. “Now the Centre is also coming up with a caste census. What answer will they (Murthys) give then? I feel they have the wrong information,” he said.
The survey — launched earlier this year — is being conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes and is intended to provide updated data for targeted welfare and policy decisions.
Opposition parties, including the BJP, have accused the Congress government of using it as a political tool ahead of future elections, while the state government has maintained that the exercise is aimed purely at ensuring equitable development.
To illustrate his point, Siddaramaiah cited existing universal welfare schemes introduced by his government, such as Shakti, which provides free travel for women in non-luxury government buses, and Gruha Lakshmi, under which women heads of families from economically weaker sections receive Rs 2,000 a month.
“Aren’t upper-caste women and those above the poverty line availing the Shakti scheme? Aren’t upper-caste people among the Gruha Lakshmi beneficiaries?” he asked, suggesting that welfare schemes under his administration were not designed on caste lines but on economic and social parameters.
Asked about speculation regarding a possible change in leadership within the Congress government — dubbed 'November kranti' by some media reports — Siddaramaiah dismissed it as unfounded. “It’s not a kranti. What is kranti? Kranti is revolution. Change is not revolution,” he said, adding that such speculation keeps surfacing “without reason” and “should simply be ignored”.
Clarifying the cabinet’s recent decision banning unauthorised activities on government land and in educational institutions — widely perceived as a move targeting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) — Siddaramaiah said the order was not directed at any specific organisation.
“It’s not just about the RSS. Any organisation conducting activities without government permission is not allowed. This rule was actually brought in by the BJP under chief minister Jagadish Shettar,” he pointed out.
Turning to national politics, the Karnataka chief minister voiced optimism about the Opposition INDIA bloc’s prospects in the upcoming Bihar elections. “People want change. Rahul Gandhi’s march received an overwhelming response. Chances are high for us to win,” Siddaramaiah said, adding that he would join the campaign if invited.
With PTI inputs
