Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, wife decline to take part in caste survey
We don’t belong to any backward community and won’t participate in the government survey for such groups, says Sudha Murty
Karnataka-based IT stalwarts Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murty have reportedly declined to participate in the ongoing social and educational survey, widely referred to as the caste survey, citing that they do not belong to any backward caste. Sources from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) confirmed the development on Thursday, 16 October.
When enumerators visited their residence for the survey in recent days, Sudha Murty and Narayana Murthy reportedly informed them, “We don’t want the survey conducted at our home.”
Sudha Murty has formally submitted a self-declaration letter refusing to provide information, as per the pro forma issued by the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission for the Social and Educational Survey 2025. The pro forma reads: “Due to some of my personal reasons, I am refusing to provide information in the social and educational survey being conducted by the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission.”
In addition to the pro forma, Sudha Murty reportedly wrote in Kannada: “We do not belong to any backward community. Hence, we will not participate in a government-conducted survey meant for such groups.”
Requests for comment sent to Sudha Murty, her personal assistant, and Infosys officials went unanswered.
The survey, which began on 22 September, was initially scheduled to conclude on 7 October, but has been extended to 18 October. As a large number of teachers are involved in conducting the survey, the Karnataka government has declared a holiday for schools until the extended deadline.
Addressing concerns about lost instructional time, deputy chief minister D.K. Shivakumar assured that the loss in studies would be compensated through extra classes.
The survey, aimed at collecting social and educational data on backward classes, has been a subject of widespread discussion in the state, with some citizens welcoming it for planning welfare schemes and others raising privacy and political concerns.
With PTI inputs
