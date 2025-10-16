Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, wife decline to take part in caste survey

Karnataka-based IT stalwarts Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murty have reportedly declined to participate in the ongoing social and educational survey, widely referred to as the caste survey, citing that they do not belong to any backward caste. Sources from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) confirmed the development on Thursday, 16 October.

When enumerators visited their residence for the survey in recent days, Sudha Murty and Narayana Murthy reportedly informed them, “We don’t want the survey conducted at our home.”

Sudha Murty has formally submitted a self-declaration letter refusing to provide information, as per the pro forma issued by the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission for the Social and Educational Survey 2025. The pro forma reads: “Due to some of my personal reasons, I am refusing to provide information in the social and educational survey being conducted by the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission.”