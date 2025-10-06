Siddaramaiah will decide on extending deadline for caste survey: Parameshwara
Karnataka Home minister says 70–80% of the survey is complete, with coverage varying by district
Karnataka home minister G. Parameshwara on Monday, 6 October, said chief minister Siddaramaiah will decide whether to extend the deadline for the ongoing Social and Educational Survey, commonly referred to as the “caste census,” after reviewing data from all districts.
The survey, conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, began on 22 September and is scheduled to conclude on 7 October. Parameshwara noted that, based on reports, about 70–80 per cent of the survey has been completed statewide, though coverage varies across districts.
“The chief minister is currently in Koppal. Once he returns, he will review reports from all districts. Coverage differs — some districts are at 50%, others nearly 80%, and on average, 70–80 per cent of the survey has been completed,” Parameshwara told reporters.
Acknowledging challenges faced during the exercise, the home minister cited technical glitches and issues with enumerators as reasons for some confusion but emphasised that the survey must be completed. “The government had mentioned October 7 as the last date. The Chief Minister will decide on an extension,” he added.
Responding to concerns raised by deputy chief minister D.K. Shivakumar and Union minister of state V. Somanna regarding questions posed during the survey, Parameshwara said such “small confusions” are natural in a statewide exercise and cooperation from all parties is essential. “You cannot expect a process like this to happen without any confusion. Everyone should cooperate,” he said.
Addressing criticism from the BJP, which has alleged the survey could divide communities, Parameshwara said, “They will express their opinion, but we are doing what we must as a responsible government. Decisions are based on careful consideration of pros and cons and previous surveys.”
Officials said the survey, conducted at an estimated cost of Rs 420 crore, uses a 60-question questionnaire and is being carried out scientifically. The state had earlier conducted a similar survey in 2015 at a cost of Rs 165.51 crore, which was later discarded.
Parameshwara suggested that if a short extension of about four days is granted, the remaining 20–25 per cent of the survey could be completed efficiently.
With PTI inputs
