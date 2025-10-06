Siddaramaiah will decide on extending deadline for caste survey: Parameshwara

Karnataka home minister G. Parameshwara on Monday, 6 October, said chief minister Siddaramaiah will decide whether to extend the deadline for the ongoing Social and Educational Survey, commonly referred to as the “caste census,” after reviewing data from all districts.

The survey, conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, began on 22 September and is scheduled to conclude on 7 October. Parameshwara noted that, based on reports, about 70–80 per cent of the survey has been completed statewide, though coverage varies across districts.

“The chief minister is currently in Koppal. Once he returns, he will review reports from all districts. Coverage differs — some districts are at 50%, others nearly 80%, and on average, 70–80 per cent of the survey has been completed,” Parameshwara told reporters.

Acknowledging challenges faced during the exercise, the home minister cited technical glitches and issues with enumerators as reasons for some confusion but emphasised that the survey must be completed. “The government had mentioned October 7 as the last date. The Chief Minister will decide on an extension,” he added.