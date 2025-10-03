Karnataka’s 5 guarantees boost health, empower families, grow economies: Ramesh

The Indian National Congress (INC) has hailed Karnataka’s five guarantees schemes as transformative initiatives, declaring that over the past two years they have brought “impactful and measurable change” to the lives of citizens.

Congress MP and party general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh cited findings from an independent study conducted by four eminent research and academic institutes, which evaluated the implementation and outcomes of the schemes.

Ramesh said in a media statement on Friday, “The verdict is unambiguous: Women are healthier, more mobile, and empowered in the family and society. Families are making long-term investments in health and education. Local economies are stronger, with demand boosted at the grassroots.”