Karnataka’s 5 guarantees boost health, empower families, grow economies: Ramesh
Congress MP cites an independent study by four research institutes evaluating the schemes’ implementation and impact
The Indian National Congress (INC) has hailed Karnataka’s five guarantees schemes as transformative initiatives, declaring that over the past two years they have brought “impactful and measurable change” to the lives of citizens.
Congress MP and party general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh cited findings from an independent study conducted by four eminent research and academic institutes, which evaluated the implementation and outcomes of the schemes.
Ramesh said in a media statement on Friday, “The verdict is unambiguous: Women are healthier, more mobile, and empowered in the family and society. Families are making long-term investments in health and education. Local economies are stronger, with demand boosted at the grassroots.”
He highlighted the results of each scheme:
Shakti scheme (free bus travel for women):
19 per cent of women beneficiaries reported finding paid work or better jobs due to enhanced mobility; in Bengaluru Urban district, this figure rose to 34 per cent.
80 per cent reported improved access to healthcare.
72 per cent said the scheme boosted their self-confidence and empowerment.
Gruha Lakshmi scheme (Rs 2,000 for women heads of households):
94 per cent used funds for diet and nutrition, 90 per cent for healthcare, and about 50 per cent for their children’s education.
The scheme is seen as enabling long-term family investments and improving overall wellbeing.
Anna Bhagya (free rice scheme):
94 per cent of respondents reported receiving the benefits.
91 per cent of beneficiary families are using the scheme to supplement nutrition, purchasing vegetables, milk, and other essentials.
Gruha Jyoti (free 200 units of electricity):
72 per cent of women beneficiaries reported greater household electricity usage.
43 per cent used electricity savings to buy appliances that save time and improve quality of life.
Yuva Nidhi (allowance for unemployed youth):
42 per cent of recipients reported using funds for skill development and employment opportunities.
Launched in 2023, the five guarantees aim to support low-income households, empower women, and address unemployment. The Congress-led Karnataka government claims these initiatives form a key part of its broader welfare agenda to uplift marginalised communities and promote social equity.
The annual budget allocation for the five guarantees stands at approximately Rs 52,000 crore, within the state’s total fiscal budget of Rs 3.71 lakh crore for 2024-25.
With IANS inputs