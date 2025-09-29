X to appeal Karnataka HC verdict upholding government’s Sahyog portal

Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, has announced that it will appeal the Karnataka High Court’s recent decision upholding the Union government’s controversial Sahyog portal, which enables police and other government agencies to request content takedowns without judicial review.

The platform said it was 'deeply concerned' by the ruling delivered by Justice M. Nagaprasanna and stressed that the verdict does not adequately address the constitutional challenges it had raised.

While X has not clarified whether it will escalate the matter to a division bench of the Karnataka High Court or move the Supreme Court, the Hindu reports that a spokesperson for the company did not respond to queries on the next legal step.

Concerns over censorship and criminal liability

Launched in 2023, the Sahyog portal allows state police and authorised agencies to issue takedown notices to social media platforms, which X has criticised as a broad, unconstitutional censorship tool. According to the company, the portal effectively bypasses due process and threatens platforms with criminal liability for failing to comply with unverified allegations of illegality.

'The Sahyog [portal] enables officers to order content removal based solely on allegations of ‘illegality,’ without judicial review or due process for the speakers, and threatens platforms with criminal liability for non-compliance,' X mentioned in a statement.

The platform added, 'X respects and complies with Indian law, but this order fails to address the core constitutional issues in our challenge and is inconsistent with the Bombay High Court’s recent ruling that a similar regime was unconstitutional.'