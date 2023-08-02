On GoI directions, Twitter withholds Rana Ayyub, Owaisi's tweets on train shooting

Recent tweets by Indian journalist Rana Ayyub and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen MP Asaduddin Owaisi on the shootings of three Muslims by a Railway Protection Force constable Chetan Singh have been removed on the demand of the central government.

In a gruesome incident, Singh shot down three Muslims along with RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Tika Ram Meena, in a moving Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express train on Monday.

Singh also asked passengers to record a video in which he can be heard hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath as the body of one of the Muslim men lies at his feet.