Delhi man gets life term 12 years after killing vendor over ‘jalebi’ queue dispute

A Delhi court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment, 12 years after he shot dead a sweet shop vendor for refusing to serve him 'jalebis' ahead of other customers waiting in a queue near Bangla Sahib Gurudwara.

Additional sessions judge Dhirendra Rana awarded the sentence to Neeraj, who was convicted earlier this month under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Arms Act for illegally using a firearm.

The incident occurred on 18 February 2014, when Neeraj entered into an argument with the vendor after demanding to be served before others standing in line.

"The convict entered into a quarrel with the deceased as he wanted that jalebis would be given to him before other customers, who were standing in the queue. When the deceased refused the same, the convict slapped him and took out a pistol and fired a gunshot from close range on the head of the deceased," the court said in its 8 June sentencing order.