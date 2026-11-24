Delhi: Man stabs 9 cops inside police station, held after encounter
The accused, 30-year-old Nabeel, was tracked down and arrested in Delhi’s Chitli Qabar area
A 30-year-old man, Nabeel, allegedly stabbed five policemen inside Delhi's Jama Masjid police station before fleeing with a scooter following a family dispute
He later injured four more police personnel while resisting arrest in Chitli Qabar and was shot in the legs after police fired eight rounds, six of which hit him
All nine injured policemen were hospitalised. Police registered three cases, while Nabeel remains under treatment and his motive is yet to be established
A man summoned to a police station in Old Delhi for counselling over a family dispute allegedly attacked police personnel with a concealed knife on Monday, injuring five officers before fleeing with a stolen scooter. He later stabbed four more policemen while resisting arrest and was eventually shot in the legs during a police encounter, officials said.
The accused, identified as 30-year-old Nabeel, a resident of Kala Mahal in the Jama Masjid area, was apprehended after a police team tracked him down in the narrow lanes of Chitli Qabar. Police fired eight rounds during the confrontation, six of which hit him below the waist.
Nabeel sustained injuries and was taken to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital for treatment. A total of nine police personnel were injured in the two attacks, including two sub-inspectors who sustained serious injuries.
According to deputy commissioner of police (central) Rohit Rajbir Singh, Nabeel had been called to Jama Masjid police station following a complaint by his mother and sister, who accused him of troubling them over a family dispute.
Police sources said the family had alleged that Nabeel was unemployed and frequently quarrelled with them over money.
His mother and sister were present at the police station when the incident occurred, although Nabeel apparently did not notice them, the DCP said.
Nabeel initially refused to visit the police station but eventually arrived at around 2.30 pm, allegedly carrying a small knife concealed in his pocket.
On entering the premises, he reportedly asked the personnel, "Kisne bulaya mujhe?" (Who called me?).
When sub-inspector Ajay, the investigating officer who had summoned him, identified himself and attempted to speak to him, Nabeel allegedly pulled out the knife and attacked him.
The situation quickly escalated as other policemen rushed to help their colleague. Nabeel allegedly attacked another sub-inspector and several other personnel who attempted to overpower him.
The assault took place inside the duty officer's room, triggering panic among those present. Despite attempts to restrain him, Nabeel continued attacking the policemen before escaping from the police station.
The five personnel injured in the initial assault included Sub-Inspectors Ajay and Arvind, Head Constable Harender, Assistant Sub-Inspector Shri Krishna and Head Constable Baljeet. Ajay, Arvind and Harender sustained serious injuries, police said.
After fleeing the premises, Nabeel allegedly threatened a scooter rider with the knife and forcibly took his two-wheeler before escaping towards Chitli Qabar.
Following the incident, police formed several teams, including personnel from the district's Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) and Special Staff, to trace and apprehend him.
The accused was eventually located near Haveli Azam Khan in the Chitli Qabar area. Around 4.30 pm, a joint police team attempted to arrest him, but he allegedly attacked the personnel with the knife again, injuring four Special Staff constables.
The injured officers were identified as Ankit, Jayant, Lokesh and Parminder. All four were taken to LNJP Hospital for treatment.
According to the DCP, Nabeel continued attacking the police team despite being surrounded. Officers subsequently opened fire in self-defence after their attempts to overpower him failed.
Police said eight rounds were fired, with six hitting the accused in his legs. The DCP described the firing as controlled, adding that all shots were aimed below the waist to prevent further attacks.
Nabeel reportedly suffered significant blood loss and was shifted to LNJP Hospital. The four personnel injured during the encounter were also admitted to the hospital.
Meanwhile, the five policemen injured inside Jama Masjid police station were taken to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for further treatment. Four of them were shifted to the operation theatre, while one was admitted to the emergency department, police said.
Sub-Inspectors Ajay and Arvind were among those seriously injured. One of the five personnel was later discharged, while the others continued receiving treatment.
DCP Rohit Rajbir Singh visited Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to check on the injured officers and had earlier reached the police station to assess the situation and direct the investigation. Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar also visited the hospital.
A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team examined the police station premises and collected evidence to establish the sequence of events.
Police have registered three separate cases relating to the knife attack inside the police station, the alleged forcible snatching of the scooter and the assault on four Special Staff personnel during the operation in Chitli Qabar.
Officials said Nabeel already had a criminal case registered against him in 2022 for allegedly causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.
Police also clarified that the accused was mentally fit, dismissing rumours suggesting otherwise. No interrogation had taken place as he was still undergoing treatment at the hospital.
His motive for attacking the policemen remains unclear. Investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the original family complaint and the sequence of events leading to his arrest.
With PTI inputs