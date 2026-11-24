A 30-year-old man, Nabeel, allegedly stabbed five policemen inside Delhi's Jama Masjid police station before fleeing with a scooter following a family dispute

He later injured four more police personnel while resisting arrest in Chitli Qabar and was shot in the legs after police fired eight rounds, six of which hit him

All nine injured policemen were hospitalised. Police registered three cases, while Nabeel remains under treatment and his motive is yet to be established

A man summoned to a police station in Old Delhi for counselling over a family dispute allegedly attacked police personnel with a concealed knife on Monday, injuring five officers before fleeing with a stolen scooter. He later stabbed four more policemen while resisting arrest and was eventually shot in the legs during a police encounter, officials said.

The accused, identified as 30-year-old Nabeel, a resident of Kala Mahal in the Jama Masjid area, was apprehended after a police team tracked him down in the narrow lanes of Chitli Qabar. Police fired eight rounds during the confrontation, six of which hit him below the waist.

Nabeel sustained injuries and was taken to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital for treatment. A total of nine police personnel were injured in the two attacks, including two sub-inspectors who sustained serious injuries.

According to deputy commissioner of police (central) Rohit Rajbir Singh, Nabeel had been called to Jama Masjid police station following a complaint by his mother and sister, who accused him of troubling them over a family dispute.

Police sources said the family had alleged that Nabeel was unemployed and frequently quarrelled with them over money.

His mother and sister were present at the police station when the incident occurred, although Nabeel apparently did not notice them, the DCP said.

Nabeel initially refused to visit the police station but eventually arrived at around 2.30 pm, allegedly carrying a small knife concealed in his pocket.

On entering the premises, he reportedly asked the personnel, "Kisne bulaya mujhe?" (Who called me?).