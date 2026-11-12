Delhi: Man sets own tempo ablaze after traffic police stop him for document check
The 28-year-old allegedly set the vehicle on fire near the Ghazipur border before waving a sword and a black flag, briefly disrupting traffic
A man allegedly set his tempo on fire after traffic police stopped him for a document check.
He was later seen waving a sword and a black flag near the Ghazipur border.
Police apprehended him, registered an FIR and restored traffic movement.
A man allegedly set his own tempo on fire after traffic police stopped him for a document check near the Ghazipur border in east Delhi on Thursday morning. He was later seen waving a sword and a black flag amid the chaos, police said.
The incident took place around 8.30 am when traffic personnel stopped the mini-goods carrier and asked its driver to produce the vehicle documents.
Aggravated over being stopped, the man allegedly got out of the vehicle, took out an inflammable substance and set the tempo on fire, police sources said.
A purported video of the incident shows the vehicle engulfed in flames, while the man holds a sword and a black flag. He is also seen waving the weapon, briefly disrupting traffic in the area.
According to a police statement, a PCR call reporting a vehicle fire near Ghazipur Murga Mandi Toll Tax was received at Ghazipur police station.
Police personnel reached the spot near West Vinod Nagar depot and found the tempo partially burnt. The vehicle was empty at the time of the incident.
The man, identified as Ghanender, 28, allegedly obstructed traffic briefly before being apprehended by the police. Normal traffic movement was subsequently restored, the statement said.
Police added that an FIR had been registered and further investigation was under way.