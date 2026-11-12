Delhi: Man sets own tempo ablaze after traffic police stop him for document check

A man allegedly set his tempo on fire after traffic police stopped him for a document check.

He was later seen waving a sword and a black flag near the Ghazipur border.

Police apprehended him, registered an FIR and restored traffic movement.

A man allegedly set his own tempo on fire after traffic police stopped him for a document check near the Ghazipur border in east Delhi on Thursday morning. He was later seen waving a sword and a black flag amid the chaos, police said.

The incident took place around 8.30 am when traffic personnel stopped the mini-goods carrier and asked its driver to produce the vehicle documents.

Aggravated over being stopped, the man allegedly got out of the vehicle, took out an inflammable substance and set the tempo on fire, police sources said.

A purported video of the incident shows the vehicle engulfed in flames, while the man holds a sword and a black flag. He is also seen waving the weapon, briefly disrupting traffic in the area.