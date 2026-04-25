Every time...victim is Dalit, poor: Rahul demands Ghazipur rape-murder probe

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday called for a high-level investigation into the alleged rape and murder of a girl from the Vishwakarma community in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur, seeking immediate justice and action against those responsible.

In a post on X, Gandhi said that in a country where parents have to plead even to register an FIR for their daughter, the government has no moral right to remain in power. He also demanded action against police officials accused of inaction and said the victim’s family must be provided protection.

“In Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, the rape and brutal murder of a daughter from the Vishwakarma community — and then threats and violence to stop the family from filing an FIR.

“Hathras, Kathua, Unnao, and now Ghazipur — this is a pattern. The daughter from Manipur breathed her last while waiting for justice,” he said in his post in Hindi.