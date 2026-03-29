Hatred, atrocities against Dalits, Adivasis rising in Gujarat: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi also alleged that the victims were subsequently detained and assaulted by police personnel. He said that despite nearly a decade having passed, justice remains elusive for those affected.

“It is deeply unfortunate that even after 10 years, they are still waiting for justice. Their wounds remain unhealed, and the situation has worsened,” he said.

Citing testimonies from the delegation, Rahul Gandhi claimed that incidents of violence continue unabated. He referred to cases where individuals were allegedly subjected to extreme brutality, including one person suffering multiple fractures and another case where a man’s brother was reportedly burned alive.

“These are not isolated incidents but reflect a broader environment of fear and injustice,” he said, adding that those who raise their voices for rights are often silenced through threats, violence or even murder.

Rahul Gandhi further alleged that the prevailing situation represents a systemic failure, where vulnerable communities struggle to access justice while perpetrators go unpunished. “The prolonged wait for justice itself is a grave injustice,” he said.

Reiterating his support, Gandhi said he had stood with the victims earlier and would continue to do so. “I will keep amplifying their voices until justice is served,” he said.

In a post on X, he added that “the cry of Una still knocks at the doors of justice”, asserting that victims have been seeking accountability for nearly a decade.

He also criticised what he described as a broader governance model under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that an “unconstitutional and unjust” system was being extended beyond Gujarat.

The ruling party has not yet responded to the allegations.

With PTI inputs