Hatred, atrocities against Dalits, Adivasis rising in Gujarat: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader alleges systemic failure as vulnerable communities struggle for justice while perpetrators go unpunished
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that an atmosphere of hatred, discrimination and violence against Dalits and Adivasis has intensified in Gujarat under the Bharatiya Janata Party government.
The leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha made the remarks while sharing a video of his recent interaction with a delegation of Dalit and Adivasi representatives from Gujarat, including victims of the 2016 Una flogging case. Expressing solidarity, Gandhi said he would continue to raise their concerns until justice is delivered.
“This meeting was deeply distressing and gave me much pause for reflection,” he said, referring to the interaction. He noted that the 2016 Una incident — where four Dalit youths were publicly stripped and flogged by self-styled cow vigilantes — had shocked the nation. The incident took place on 11 July 2016, in Mota Samadhiyala village near Una in Gir-Somnath district, when the youths were skinning a dead cow as part of their traditional occupation.
Rahul Gandhi also alleged that the victims were subsequently detained and assaulted by police personnel. He said that despite nearly a decade having passed, justice remains elusive for those affected.
“It is deeply unfortunate that even after 10 years, they are still waiting for justice. Their wounds remain unhealed, and the situation has worsened,” he said.
Citing testimonies from the delegation, Rahul Gandhi claimed that incidents of violence continue unabated. He referred to cases where individuals were allegedly subjected to extreme brutality, including one person suffering multiple fractures and another case where a man’s brother was reportedly burned alive.
“These are not isolated incidents but reflect a broader environment of fear and injustice,” he said, adding that those who raise their voices for rights are often silenced through threats, violence or even murder.
Rahul Gandhi further alleged that the prevailing situation represents a systemic failure, where vulnerable communities struggle to access justice while perpetrators go unpunished. “The prolonged wait for justice itself is a grave injustice,” he said.
Reiterating his support, Gandhi said he had stood with the victims earlier and would continue to do so. “I will keep amplifying their voices until justice is served,” he said.
In a post on X, he added that “the cry of Una still knocks at the doors of justice”, asserting that victims have been seeking accountability for nearly a decade.
He also criticised what he described as a broader governance model under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that an “unconstitutional and unjust” system was being extended beyond Gujarat.
The ruling party has not yet responded to the allegations.
With PTI inputs
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