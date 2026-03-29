Congress appoints 12 vice-presidents, 27 general secretaries in Himachal

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved a major organisational overhaul of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, appointing 12 vice-presidents and 27 general secretaries, along with key committee members, with immediate effect.

Announcing the decision, Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal said the party chief had cleared the constitution of the executive committee, disciplinary committee, and appointments to various posts, including treasurer and general secretaries.

The newly constituted executive committee features several top leaders, including chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri, former Union minister Anand Sharma and former state Congress chief Pratibha Singh. Senior leaders such as Asha Kumari, Dhani Ram Shandil, Viplove Thakur, Kaul Singh Thakur, Chander Kumar and Kuldeep Singh Rathore are also part of the panel.