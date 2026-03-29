Congress appoints 12 vice-presidents, 27 general secretaries in Himachal
Venugopal says party chief clears executive and disciplinary panels, along with key appointments including treasurer, general secretaries
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved a major organisational overhaul of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, appointing 12 vice-presidents and 27 general secretaries, along with key committee members, with immediate effect.
Announcing the decision, Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal said the party chief had cleared the constitution of the executive committee, disciplinary committee, and appointments to various posts, including treasurer and general secretaries.
The newly constituted executive committee features several top leaders, including chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri, former Union minister Anand Sharma and former state Congress chief Pratibha Singh. Senior leaders such as Asha Kumari, Dhani Ram Shandil, Viplove Thakur, Kaul Singh Thakur, Chander Kumar and Kuldeep Singh Rathore are also part of the panel.
Sitting ministers including Harshwardhan Chauhan, Jagat Singh Negi, Rohit Thakur, Anirudh Singh and Vikramaditya Singh have also been included, along with leaders such as Rajesh Dharmani, Yadvinder Goma, Ram Lal Thakur, Gangu Ram Musafir and Anita Verma.
In addition, all Congress MLAs from the state, party office-bearers, heads of frontal organisations and chairpersons of SC, OBC and Adivasi departments will serve as ex officio members of the executive committee.
The newly appointed vice-presidents include Prakash Chaudhary, Neeraj Bharti, Bumber Thakur, Satpal Raizada, Rajneesh Kimta, Paras Ram, Mohinder Chauhan, Jeewan Thakur, Karan Singh Pathania, Amit Nanda and Chet Ram Thakur.
Madan Chaudhary has been named treasurer of the state unit.
The list of general secretaries includes Vinod Zinta, Pawan Thakur, Anita Verma, Amit Bharmouri, Hari Krishan Himral, Surinder Mankotia, Yash Pal Tanaik, Vikas Thakur, Yashwant Khanna, Ranjeet Singh Rana, Dharmender Dhami, Manmohan Katoch, Suresh Nagta, Vivek Kumar, Devinder Jaggi, Mahender Stan and Hari Chand Sharma, among others.
Additional appointments include Satyajeet Negi, Ramesh Chauhan, Jyoti Khanna, Yadopati Thakur, Sonia Chauhan, Balwinder Babloo, Ramesh Thakur, Chander Shekhar Sharma and Upender Kant Mishra as general secretaries.
Kuldeep Singh Rathore has also been appointed chairman of the disciplinary action committee, completing the restructuring of the party’s state leadership ahead of upcoming political challenges.
With PTI inputs