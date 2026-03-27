24 Akbar Road: Eviction notice breather for Congress

The historic 24 Akbar Road bungalow will remain with the Congress for now, party sources have said, with temporary relief from eviction.

The sources indicated that the party may be allowed to retain the premises for up to six months following "back-channel negotiations". Senior Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot and Ajay Maken were involved in discussions with government representatives, NH has learnt.

The Congress is also weighing legal options against the eviction order. A team led by Rajya Sabha MP and senior Supreme Court lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi is currently examining the matter.

The Directorate of Estates had issued notices directing the Congress to vacate the iconic premises which functioned as the party’s headquarters for decades. Though the party shifted to its new headquarters Indira Bhawan on 15 January last year, it continued to retain possession of the Akbar Road bungalow.

Located in Lutyens’ Delhi, the property lies adjacent to 10 Janpath, the official residence of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, adding to its political and symbolic significance.

In addition to 24 Akbar Road, the Congress was also asked to vacate the Indian Youth Congress office at 5 Raisina Road and Jawahar Bhavan near the Central Secretariat by 28 March.

Authorities have maintained that Jawahar Bhavan is being used for political purposes. As per Jawahar Bhavan employees, the CPWD had demolished a guard’s porta cabin on the premises. Congress leaders see the move as part of a broader pattern of “vendetta politics”, alleging selective targeting by the BJP-led Union government.