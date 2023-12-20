Delhi Metro to give Rs 15L compensation to kin of woman dragged along platform

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will provide a compensation of Rs 15 lakh to the next of kin of a woman passenger, who died following a mishap at the Inderlok Metro station last week, an official said.

The 35-year-old woman succumbed to injuries at a hospital on December 16, which she sustained when her saree and jacket got stuck in the door of a Delhi Metro train following which she got dragged by the train for several metres.

The incident occurred on December 14 at the Inderlok Metro station when the woman, identified as Reena Devi, was travelling from Nangloi to Mohan Nagar accompanied by her son.

“As per provisions in the Metro Railway (Procedure of Claims) Rules, 2017, a compensation of Rs five Lakhs shall be paid to the deceased's next of kin. In addition, as a humanitarian assistance to the children of the deceased, an additional amount of Rs 10 lakhs shall also be provided. Since, the children are both minors, DMRC is currently engaged in sorting out the legal modalities of handing over the amount to the legal heir,” said Anuj Dayal, Delhi Metro spokesperson.

In addition, DMRC shall also take care of the education of the two children.